News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially increase shareholder value. Investors will be watching closely to see how this buy-back impacts News Corporation’s stock performance in the coming months.

