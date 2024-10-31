News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock. This move is part of a strategic initiative to optimize its capital structure, utilizing current market conditions to benefit shareholders. The buy-back will occur in the open market or through other means, though it excludes ASX-listed CDIs.

