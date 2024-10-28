News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Stock Buy-back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move is set to occur over time, depending on market conditions and stock prices. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact the company’s stock value and market dynamics.

