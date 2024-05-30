News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program with intentions to buy back up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, depending on market conditions, stock price, and other factors. The buy-back plan will not include the repurchase of any ASX-listed CDIs and aims to conduct these transactions in the open market or through other means. This move represents a significant investment back into the company’s own equity, signaling potential confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

