News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Buy-Back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a significant buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The buy-back will not include any ASX-listed CDIs.
