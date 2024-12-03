News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Buy-back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a buy-back program aimed at repurchasing up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move, dependent on market conditions, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The buy-back will not include any ASX-listed CDIs.
