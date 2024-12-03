News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Buy-back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program aimed at repurchasing up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move, dependent on market conditions, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The buy-back will not include any ASX-listed CDIs.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.