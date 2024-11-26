News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Buy-Back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The repurchases will be made on the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This strategic move is aimed at potentially enhancing shareholder value.

