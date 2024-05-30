News & Insights

News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program to buy back up to US$1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock, listed on Nasdaq. The buy-back will proceed at the company’s discretion, influenced by market conditions and stock prices, and will not include ASX-listed CDIs. As of the date of the announcement, there are 375,366,906 shares of the class on issue.

