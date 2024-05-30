News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program to buy back up to US$1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock, listed on Nasdaq. The buy-back will proceed at the company’s discretion, influenced by market conditions and stock prices, and will not include ASX-listed CDIs. As of the date of the announcement, there are 375,366,906 shares of the class on issue.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.