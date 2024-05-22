News & Insights

News Corporation Launches $1B Stock Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The buy-back is subject to market conditions and other factors, and will be conducted on the open market or through other channels. No ASX-listed CDIs will be repurchased under this program.

