News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program for up to US$1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, subject to market conditions. The buy-back plan involves the company’s Nasdaq-listed shares and will be conducted in the open market or through other avenues. No ASX-listed CDIs will be repurchased under this program.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.