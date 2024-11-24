News Corporation Issues New Unquoted Securities

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the issuance of 8,647 shares of its unquoted Class A Common Stock on November 18, 2024. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to engage and reward its workforce. Investors keeping an eye on stock movements may find this development noteworthy.

