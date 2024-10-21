News Corporation Initiates $1B Stock Buy-Back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program aiming to repurchase up to US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This repurchase program will occur in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions and stock prices. However, no ASX-listed CDIs will be included in this buy-back.

