News Corporation Initiates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, will be executed based on market conditions and stock price. However, no ASX-listed CDIs will be included in this buy-back initiative.

