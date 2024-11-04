News Corporation Initiates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program worth up to $1 billion, targeting its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This move is part of a strategic decision to manage its capital structure, with the company planning to execute the repurchase based on market conditions. Investors interested in the financial markets might find this development noteworthy as it demonstrates the company’s confidence in its stock’s value.

