News Corporation Initiates $1 Billion Stock Buy-back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, planning to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The move aims to optimize its capital structure, taking into account market conditions and stock prices. Notably, the program excludes the buy-back of ASX-listed CDIs.

