News Corporation Initiates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and B common stock, traded on Nasdaq, amid favorable market conditions. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing capital allocation and enhancing shareholder value. No ASX-listed Chess Depository Interests will be included in this buy-back.

