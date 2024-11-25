News & Insights

News Corporation Elects Directors, Maintains Dual-Class Structure

November 25, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

At News Corporation’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, key decisions included the election of directors and the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent accounting firm. Notably, a proposal to adopt a recapitalization plan to eliminate the dual-class capital structure was rejected. These decisions reflect the company’s ongoing governance and strategic planning efforts, impacting shareholders and market observers alike.

