News Corporation Cancels 38,014 Class B Shares

News Corporation has announced the cancellation of 38,014 shares of its Class B common stock as part of a buy-back initiative. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its issued capital effectively. Investors may find interest in how this impacts the stock’s performance in the market.

