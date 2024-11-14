News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, aiming to buy back up to US$1 billion worth of shares. This strategic move is subject to market conditions and aims to optimize the company’s capital structure while enhancing shareholder value.

