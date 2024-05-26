News Corporation Announces Stock Buy-Back Cessation

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cessation of 65,959 Class A common stocks due to a form of buy-back, effective May 24, 2024. The company released this information in a formal notification to the market, indicating a reduction in their issued capital.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.