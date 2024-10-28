News Corporation Announces Major Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a substantial buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and B common stock. The company plans to execute this buy-back in the open market, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This move indicates a strategic effort to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.