News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a buyback program of up to $1 billion for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing shares in the open market, depending on market conditions and stock prices. Importantly, the buyback will not include ASX-listed CDIs.
