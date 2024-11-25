News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. The buyback, which excludes ASX-listed CDIs, will depend on market conditions and stock prices. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by leveraging favorable market conditions.

