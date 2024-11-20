News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program for up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stocks, aiming to buy back shares periodically based on market conditions. This move, targeting Nasdaq-listed securities, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

