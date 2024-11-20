News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
News Corporation has announced a repurchase program for up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stocks, aiming to buy back shares periodically based on market conditions. This move, targeting Nasdaq-listed securities, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.