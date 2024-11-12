News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The company plans to repurchase shares in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This move is aimed at optimizing their capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Get Ready for the Next Leg Up,’ Says Piper Sandler About Nvidia Stock
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.