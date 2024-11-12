News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The company plans to repurchase shares in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This move is aimed at optimizing their capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

