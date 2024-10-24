News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program worth up to $1 billion, focusing on its Nasdaq-listed Class A and B common stock. This strategic move is aimed at buying back shares in the open market, depending on market conditions and stock prices. Notably, there are no plans to repurchase ASX-listed CDIs in this program.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.