News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program for up to US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic buy-back aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The program will be executed in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions.

