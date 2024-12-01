News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation announced a repurchase program targeting up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and maximize shareholder value. The company plans to execute the buy-back via the open market or other avenues, based on market conditions.
