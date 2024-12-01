News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The buy-back will occur over time, depending on market conditions and the stock price. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock value and attract investor interest.

