News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure, reflecting confidence in its market position. Investors may find this buy-back program indicative of News Corporation’s strong financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.