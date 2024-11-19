News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a substantial buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stocks. The repurchase will be carried out in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions and stock prices, though it will not include ASX-listed CDIs. This strategic move signals confidence in the company’s value and aims to enhance shareholder returns.

