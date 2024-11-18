News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, listed on Nasdaq. This strategic move, subject to market conditions and stock prices, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value. No CDIs listed on the ASX will be included in this buy-back initiative.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.