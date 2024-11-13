News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This move, which does not include ASX-listed CDIs, highlights the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.
