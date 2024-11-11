News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a significant buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move reflects the company’s strategic approach to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively. The buy-back will occur over time, depending on market conditions and stock prices.
For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Tesla Gets a New Street-High Price Target Following Trump’s Win
- Morgan Stanley Sets the Bar for Nvidia Stock Ahead of Earnings
- Adobe Shares (NASDAQ:ADBE) Jump as Company Embraces AI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.