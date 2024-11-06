News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and B common stocks, intending to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of shares, depending on market conditions and prices. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

