News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to an aggregate of $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stocks listed on Nasdaq. This strategic move is subject to market conditions and aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Notably, no ASX-listed CDIs will be included in this buy-back initiative.

