News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock. The buy-back, which will not include ASX-listed CDIs, will occur over time based on market conditions and stock prices. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

