News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stocks. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing their capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value. The company plans to carry out these repurchases in the open market or through other means, depending on market conditions.

