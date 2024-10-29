News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and B common stock. The repurchase will occur on the open market and is subject to market conditions and price. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

