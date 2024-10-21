News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, listed on Nasdaq. This strategic move comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value, with purchases occurring based on market conditions. Investors will be keenly observing how this buy-back impacts the stock’s market performance.

