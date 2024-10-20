News Corporation Adjusts Share Structure with Buy-back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cessation of 39,217 shares of its Class B Common Stock due to a buy-back cancellation. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to manage its issued capital effectively. Investors may find this development significant as it impacts the overall share structure of the company.

