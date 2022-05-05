News Corp. Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on May 5, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.newscorp.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-458-4121 (US) or 1-323-794-2093 (International), Passcode: 1292553.

For a replay call, dial 1-888-203-1112 (US) or 1-719-457-0820 (International), Passcode: 1292553.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.