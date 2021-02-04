News Corp. Q2 21 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Feb. 4, 2021, to discuss Q2 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.newscorp.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-204-4368 (US) or 1-323-994-2093 (International), Passcode: 9616333.

For a replay call, dial 1-888-203-1112 (US) or 1-719-457-0820 (International), Passcode: 9616333.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.