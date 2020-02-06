News Corp. Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) will host a conference call at 5:30 PM ET on Feb. 6, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.newscorp.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-394-8218 (US) or 1- 323-794-2588 (International), Passcode: 1389375.

For a replay call, dial 1-888-203-1112 (US) or 1-719-457-0820 (International), Passcode: 1389375.

