News Corp. (NWSA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

News Corp. (NWSA) reported $2.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion, representing a surprise of -2.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how News Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenuesby Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones : $546 million compared to the $539.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

: $546 million compared to the $539.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services - Other : $12 million compared to the $10.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $12 million compared to the $10.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services : $369 million versus $388.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.

: $369 million versus $388.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing : $446 million versus $499.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change.

: $446 million versus $499.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services : $501 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $496.90 million.

: $501 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $496.90 million. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Circulation and subscription : $432 million versus $423.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $432 million versus $423.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Advertising : $100 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.49 million.

: $100 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.49 million. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Other : $14 million compared to the $13.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14 million compared to the $13.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Circulation and subscription : $272 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $268.31 million.

: $272 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $268.31 million. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Advertising : $220 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $235.97 million.

: $220 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $235.97 million. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Other : $79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.98 million.

: $79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.98 million. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing - Consumer: $425 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.79 million.

Shares of News Corp. have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

