News Corp. (NWSA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

News Corp. (NWSA) reported $2.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how News Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenuesby Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones : $537 million compared to the $536.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $537 million compared to the $536.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing : $525 million compared to the $506.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $525 million compared to the $506.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services - Advertising : $62 million versus $73.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $62 million versus $73.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services - Other : $9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.07 million.

: $9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.07 million. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Circulation and subscription : $436 million versus $429.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $436 million versus $429.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Advertising : $91 million compared to the $97.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $91 million compared to the $97.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones - Other : $10 million versus $9.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $10 million versus $9.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing - Consumer : $502 million compared to the $486.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $502 million compared to the $486.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing - Other : $23 million compared to the $20.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $23 million compared to the $20.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Circulation and subscription : $275 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $268.13 million.

: $275 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $268.13 million. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Advertising : $203 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $216.06 million.

: $203 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $216.06 million. Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media - Other: $70 million versus $71.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of News Corp. have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

