Markets
NWS

News Corp. Nears Deal To Acquire Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's Consumer Publishing Unit : Report

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - News Corp. (NWSA, NWS) is nearing a deal to acquire the consumer arm of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday. Terms of the deal couldn't be learned. The deal would add a portfolio of high-profile novels from authors such as George Orwell, Philip Roth and J.R.R. Tolkien to News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers division, the Journal said.

According to the report, the sale would allow Boston-based Houghton to pay down debt and focus on its digital-first strategy in education.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWS NWSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular