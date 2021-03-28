News Corp. Nears Deal To Acquire Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's Consumer Publishing Unit : Report

(RTTNews) - News Corp. (NWSA, NWS) is nearing a deal to acquire the consumer arm of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday. Terms of the deal couldn't be learned. The deal would add a portfolio of high-profile novels from authors such as George Orwell, Philip Roth and J.R.R. Tolkien to News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers division, the Journal said.

According to the report, the sale would allow Boston-based Houghton to pay down debt and focus on its digital-first strategy in education.

