News Corp. launches news aggregation site Knewz to counter Facebook, Google

What if Rupert Murdoch redesigned Google News? News Corp on Wednesday launched a free news aggregation service, Knewz, to address its long-held criticism of how Google and Facebook treat publishers and journalists.
