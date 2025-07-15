Markets
NWS

News Corp Unveils New $1 Bln Stock Buyback, Plans Accelerated Repurchases Post-Q4

July 15, 2025 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - News Corp (NWSA) Tuesday announced that it has launched a new $1 billion stock repurchase program, supplementing its 2021 authorization, which still has $303 million remaining.

The company plans to significantly ramp up buybacks after announcing its fiscal Q4 2025 results in early August. The repurchases will include both Class A and Class B shares and will occur subject to market conditions, with no set end date.

The company highlighted its transformation through strategic investments in Dow Jones, Digital Real Estate Services, and Book Publishing. These moves contributed to record profitability from fiscal 2021 to 2024 and strong momentum in 2025. News Corp cited digital growth, recurring revenue, and streamlined assets, including the recent sale of Foxtel to DAZN, as key drivers.

CEO Robert Thomson noted that the stock is undervalued and said the accelerated buyback underscores confidence in News Corp's financial health, transformed cash flow, and growth prospects.

NWSA currently trades at $30.09, or 1.21% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NWS
NWSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.