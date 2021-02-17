Oil
NWSA

News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

Contributor
Helen Coster Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

News Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Inc's Google to sell its news products for Google's curated news platform, Google News Showcase.

By Helen Coster

Feb 17 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to sell its news products for Google's curated news platform, Google News Showcase.

News Corp publications joining Google News Showcase include U.S. publications The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and the New York Post; U.K. publications The Times and The Sunday Times, and The Sun; and Australian publications including The Australian, news.com.au and Sky News.

As part of the agreement, the companies will develop a subscription platform and will share advertising revenue through Google's ad technology services. The deal includes the development of audio journalism and "meaningful investments in innovative video journalism by YouTube," according to News Corp.

The deal is the culmination of a long effort by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch and News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson to seek compensation for premium content from platforms such as Google.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; helen.coster@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWSA GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters